Arthur D. “Art” Goodman Sr., 54, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born June 16, 1967 in Clarion, he was the son of Augusta “Pete” and Bonita “Bonnie” (Switzer) Goodman.
He was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area.
Mr. Goodman was employed as a direct support professional with Training Toward Self-Reliance in Parker.
He was a member of the Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club and a longtime member of the Rimersburg Hose Company.
Mr. Goodman enjoyed camping at the Clarion County Fair where he was previously the co-chairman of the rabbit barn.
He enjoyed picnics, hunting, fishing and woodworking.
The most important thing to Art was his family. He loved his grandchildren greatly.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Hope (King) Goodman, whom he married on June 10, 1988; his son, Arthur D. Goodman Jr. and wife, Samantha, of Sligo; his daughter, Shelly Murphy and husband, Brent, of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Madison Murphy, Lucas Murphy, Augusta Murphy, Arthur Goodman III and Nevaeh Goodman; his best friend, Brant Cramer; a special client, whom he loved liked a son; brothers, Marlin Goodman and wife, Cheryl, and John Goodman; sisters, Connie J. Buzard and husband, Chuck, and Lisa Goodman, all of Rimersburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Goodman was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Trinity Bonnie.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Barry Markle officiating.
Memorial contributions may be to the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248 to help the family with funeral expenses.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.