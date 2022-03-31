Arthur G. Shoemaker, 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 at York Hospital after a short period of declining health.
Born October 29, 1921, in Armstrong County, he was the son of Mervin and Myrtle Shoemaker.
On September 9, 1940, he married Marie Bowersox and that faithful, devoted union lasted 76-plus years until her death in February 2017. They had eight children, five boys and three girls.
Art was a devoted husband and father who worked hard his entire life. Growing up, he had to leave school early to help with the family farm. In providing for his own family, he worked at a brick-making plant, kept a small family farm and a very large garden to feed all those faces.
After the brick plant closed and their children had moved on, he and his wife moved to Fairmont, W.Va., where they’d accepted an offer to manage Mission Farms, an outreach of the WV Rescue Ministries. After many years of service there, they moved to Quarryville, Pa. to work in supportive roles at Black Rock Retreat until their eventual retirement in York.
After his wife’s death, Art remained in York and lived independently until a rapid decline in health required his move to the Misericordia nursing facility in January 2022. He was a favorite patient, both there and at the hospital, as he never complained and always had a smile on his face.
He was a faithful follower and servant of Christ, and spent many hours in prayer for his friends and family. There was always joy in his heart, which he shared with all those around him.
Surviving are sons, Richard (Janet) Shoemaker of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Martin Shoemaker of San Clemente, Calif.; Roger Shoemaker of Charlotte, N.C.; daughters, Janet Crissman of Clarion, Jean Babyak of Clarion, and Ruth (John) Hartland of Cary, N.C..; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by two sons, Dr. Layton Shoemaker and Lynn Shoemaker; a special daughter-in-law, Garie (Layton) Shoemaker; a grandson, Kaleb Shoemaker; two brothers and four sisters.
A private family service on Friday, April 1, presided by Pastor Don Wagner, is entrusted to the William E. Little Funeral Homes of York.
Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
A memorial service for friends and family will be held at Church of the Open Door in York on Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Church of the Open Door.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at KuhnerEquities.com.