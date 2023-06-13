Arthur W. Flick Jr., 79, of Dublin, N.H., passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Born May 4, 1944 in Huey, he was one of three sons of William A. Flick and Viola M. (Dunkle) Flick.
He grew up in Rimersburg and graduated from Union Joint High School in 1962.
Mr. Flick graduated from Clarion State College in 1970.
Art started his career at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, Conn. After college he taught middle school in Tolland, Conn
In 1976, he moved to Rimersburg and taught electrical courses at the vocational school in Shippenville.
In 1979, Art moved to Athol, Mass., where he worked at the L.S. Starrett Company. In 1984, Art moved to Vernon, Conn. and resumed his electrical career until retirement.
He later became a construction electrician and retired in 2004 after a long career with I.B.E.W. Local 35 in Hartford, Conn.
Art enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a gifted singer with both his high school and church choirs.
He enjoyed golf, bowling and travel with his wife and family to Florida, Louisiana and Alaska.
Art volunteered at his church and community hospital.
He was affiliated with the Grand Lodge of A.F. and A.M. of the State of Connecticut for several decades.
Besides his parents, Art was preceded in death by two brothers.
He leaves behind his beloved wife; one son; one daughter and her husband; and one granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Dublin, N.H.
To view additional announcement details, visit Cournoyer Funeral Home at www.cournoyerfh.com.