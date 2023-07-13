Visitors to the Jefferson County Fair will find lots of interesting things to look at when they visit the general exhibits in the Joe Shields (blue) exhibit building
New themes this year include:
Quilt block contest
The theme for this year’s quilt block contest is “PA Fairs Growing the Future,” with adult and youth categories.
The quilt blocks will become the property of the fair and will be created into items which will become a fundraiser for the building fund of the Jefferson County Fair.
Christmas trees
Christmas trees entered in this year’s exhibits will be decorated in a “Night at the Movies” theme.
Those entering the contest are invited to decorate their artificial Christmas tree to represent their favorite night at the movies.
Next year’s theme will be “Show Your School Spirit.”
Re-purposed creations
• Wood pallet creations can include painted or decorated pallets or even furniture made from pallets.
• Jazzy Jar creations give crafters an opportunity to use a quart jar to create a unique decoration.
• Exhibitors are also invited to use their imagination in creating new and exciting items from recycled socks, mittens and gloves, plastic bottles, plastic bags, books and even t-shirts and clothing.
Complete rules for all these contests are available at www.jeffcofair.com in the premium book section.