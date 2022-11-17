UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The story of Penn State’s offense this year has been about freshmen running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and rightfully so.
The dynamic duo has combined for 1,432 rushing yards with two contests to go before the bowl game, and Singleton has set the Nittany Lions’ freshman record for rushing touchdowns with 10. But as Penn State’s run game has taken several steps forward relative to the 2021 campaign, the Nittany Lions’ aerial attack hasn’t kept up.
Much of that was anticipated, given wide receiver Jahan Dotson’s graduation and impending move to the NFL. Third-year wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield takes pride in the work of his current crop of receivers, even if that hasn’t necessarily translated into consistent on-field success.
“Yes, as receivers, we want the ball, right?” Stubblefield said. “So, there’s been multiple times this year where the catch or the completion may not have happened, but the route allowed us to be open. So, we celebrate that.”
Regardless, the post-Dotson world hasn’t been kind to Penn State’s passing game. Wide receiver Parker Washington, who last year had 820 yards as quarterback Sean Clifford’s No. 2 target behind Dotson, has 611 yards in 2022 as the gunslinger’s leading option.
Western Kentucky transfer Mitch Tinsley was brought in to help ease the loss of Dotson, but he has yet to replicate the success he had as a Hilltopper; a year removed from a 1,299 receiving yard-season, the fifth-year wideout only has 452 yards this year.
Tight ends Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson have produced solid campaigns, stacking up at third and fourth on the team in receiving yards at this juncture in the season. But no true third wide receiver threat has emerged behind Washington and Tinsley, a role which in previous seasons was held by KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
Hampered by injuries and inconsistent play, Lambert-Smith hasn’t been quite up to snuff with respect to his 2021 season, when he had 447 receiving yards. He’s been limited to just 173 yards this fall, which is tied with fellow wide receiver Harrison Wallace III for fifth on the team.
After Wednesday’s practice, James Franklin mentioned receivers like Wallace, Omari Evans, Malick Meiga and Clifford’s younger brother, Liam, as players who have flashed at times as a third receiving option.
“I don’t know if there’s one guy that’s totally separating himself on a consistent basis,” Franklin said. “There have been guys that have done it at times, but not on a consistent basis. We’ll continue to give those guys opportunities.”
Stubblefield said he’s challenged Evans—a freshman who played quarterback in high school—”like crazy” over the last few weeks. Evans’ position coach thinks he has to continue acclimating himself to putting his body in unique situations that a quarterback normally wouldn’t.
“I absolutely think the ceiling that Omari has is extremely high,” Stubblefield said. “He has that speed, unbelievable explosiveness. It’s just getting his body to be consistently in a position to be explosive, to be elusive, to be in a position to make a play.”
But for as much potential as players like Evans possess, there are some areas that the Nittany Lions’ receivers could have fared better in besides catching more passes, according to Tinsley. The veteran receiver thinks the room as a whole “probably could have done better” with its perimeter blocking through the first 10 games.
“I think at times we’ve blocked pretty well, and then there’s been times where we could have stayed on our man a little longer, had better alignment, maybe even been a little bit more physical to make a run go from 10 yards to maybe 20, 25,” Tinsley said.
Stubblefield expanded upon Tinsley’s assessment, noting how a great perimeter-blocking receiver is cognizant of where the ball is going on every play and understanding of whether to block a defensive back on the inside or outside. Even though Penn State’s receivers have often been significant contributors to the Nittany Lions’ success with running the ball, Stubblefield is looking for more.
“We want pancakes. We want to put guys on their back,” Stubblefield said. “We want to make sure that the [defensive back] knows that this is going to be a fight when it comes to perimeter blocking with Penn State receivers.”
Still, as was the case once Dotson left the program, Penn State will look to retool its receiving corps. Stubblefield and Franklin may feel good about the current group of receivers they have, but in the current state of college football, stagnation is the enemy.
As the Nittany Lions did with Tinsley, they’ll look for more answers in the transfer portal after the year has completed in the hopes of bolstering a receiving corps that was a step behind its production from just a season ago.
“We are going to recruit our tails off and find the right guy that we think can be the next Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, Jahan Dotson,” Stubblefield said. “We’re going to try to figure out who can help us win a Big Ten championship.”