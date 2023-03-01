Today, readers will notice the return of the "Ask the Hometown Docs" column after a several year hiatus.
Dr. Purvi Parekh is an internist specializing in adult primary care. She is a native of Ebensburg, Pa., and attended Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa. She earned her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Parag Parekh is an ophthalmologist/eye surgeon. He was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. He earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania and completed his residency training at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute.
They have both been practicing physicians in their respective specialties for nearly 20 years and have lived in DuBois with their two children for the last 11 years.
The column will answer a wide range of questions raised by you, the reader. Anyone wishing to ask the doctors a medical question should email it to: sunday@thecourierexpress.com.
Jay and Sonia Parekh are helping to sort through the questions we receive, selecting the topics for each column and helping to research and write the columns.
This column is meant to provide information in an easy to read and understand format. It is not meant to be taken as medical advice. The information should be used to help readers open up a dialogue with their own doctor.
q q q
Dear Doctors,
I was recently playing basketball. As I landed after a rebound, I heard a popping sound and felt severe pain. My family doctor ordered an MRI that showed that I tore my ACL. I am waiting for an appointment with an orthopedic doctor and I am feeling very nervous about this whole situation. What will be the long-term implications for my knee?
– Broken in Brockway
Dear Broken in Brockway,
In the knee, there are two criss-crossing ligaments called the ACL and PCL – the Anterior Cruciate Ligament, and the Posterior Cruciate Ligament. In an injury like yours, the ACL can be partially torn or fully torn. The ACL can be injured from landing awkwardly, suddenly changing direction, suddenly stopping while running, or colliding with somebody or something.
ACL injuries are common in sports like soccer, football, basketball and downhill skiing. It is the pivoting and jumping motion that puts the ACL at risk for injury. These sports force the knee to absorb lots of stress. The knee isn’t able to handle that which causes it to tear. ACL injuries are also more common in women since women generally have a wider pelvis than men. This causes more stress on women's knees leading to more ACL injury.
Usually a loud popping sound or knee instability signals an ACL injury. For example, you might feel like your knee is giving out, and cannot support your body weight. In addition, it can be painful enough that you can't do even simple activities like walking comfortably. The knee can be swollen and you might have trouble moving your legs and thighs. An MRI will show the extent of the damage to the ACL. The doctor will grade the injury of the ACL on a scale of 1-3. A grade 1 or 2 tear means the ACL has been stretched or partially torn, while a grade 3 tear means that the ACL is completely torn into two parts.
There are different ways to treat ACL injuries based on the grade of the tear. In grade 1 or mild grade 2 ACL tears, surgery is usually not required. Usually, a knee brace and physical therapy, non-steroidal medications like ibuprofen, ice and elevation are the main treatments. Typically, the patient will be eased back into regular activities. More severe grade 2 and grade 3 tears may require surgery. Grade 2 tears often take 6-8 weeks to recover and a grade 3 tear will often take several months for recovery. No matter the severity of the ACL tear, it is important to get clearance from your doctor as you resume your normal activities.
The risk of ACL injuries can be lowered by taking some preventive measures. Exercises that strengthen leg muscles, and the core muscles are the most important. Practicing jump landings and proper pivoting techniques also help reduce the risk of ACL injuries.
We wish you luck at your orthopedic appointment and hope you are back to playing basketball soon!
Dr. Purvi Parekh
Dr. Parag Parekh
Jay Parekh