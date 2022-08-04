Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CENTRE AND EAST CENTRAL CLEARFIELD COUNTIES... At 524 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Black Moshannon State Park, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Bellefonte, Pleasant Gap, Philipsburg, Lemont, Houserville, Milesburg, Chester Hill, Snow Shoe, North Philipsburg, Clarence, South Philipsburg and Moshannon. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Woodland and Bellefonte exits, specifically from mile markers 128 to 160. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 64 to 85. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH