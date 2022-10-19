NEW BETHLEHEM – From ATVs to electronic amusement devices to garbage collection rates, New Bethlehem Borough officials touched on an array of subjects at their meeting Tuesday night.
Following several months of discussions, the council took the next step in possibly opening up borough streets to “alternative transportation vehicles” such as ATVs.
Noting that Sligo Borough recently approved ATV use on all borough-owned streets, New Bethlehem officials authorized their solicitor Andrew Menchyk to draw up a draft ordinance for the council to consider in 2023.
Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department Chief Robert Malnofsky noted that if the borough moves ahead with the new ordinance, signs would need to be posted on every street that allows ATV use. He also noted that ATVs would still be prohibited on state-controlled roadways, including Routes 28, 66 and 861 in the borough.
Council members said they would take up the issue in the new year, possibly after the borough’s longtime process of ordinance codification is completed. They noted that by adopting new ordinances now, it will only delay the much anticipated completion of the codification.
Also at the Oct. 18 meeting, members adopted a resolution that raises the garbage collection fee by $1 per quarter, starting in 2023.
“We are still [priced] much lower than local trash collectors,” council president Lisa Kerle explained, adding that the increase is due to pending cost increases at the garbage transfer station.
Members also noted that they plan to take action in December on the borough’s Amusement Device Tax, which assesses a yearly fee for any pool tables, “skill” machines, juke boxes, electronic dart machines and other similar devices at local businesses.
While the fee has been collected for decades, council members have said they were concerned that some devices had been added to local businesses without being reported to the borough.
During a recent tour of all businesses in the borough, councilman Bryan Ruth counted 58 total devices at businesses.
Other Business
• Representing the local American Legion Post, Ray Ishman informed the council about the group’s new Wreaths Across America effort this fall, noting that community members have the chance to purchase wreaths for $15 each that will be placed on the graves of veterans in 14 local cemeteries.
Borough officials noted that there are around 290 veteran graves in just the New Bethlehem Cemetery.
They said that forms to purchase wreaths can be found at the Redbank Valley Public Library and in local banks, and online on the borough’s website and Facebook page.
The wreaths will be placed on Saturday, Dec. 17, following a program at the new Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park, which begins at 1 p.m.
• The council voted to turn the current New Bethlehem Police Department sign over to the new Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, so that it can be changed to reflect the new name.