CLARION – Last year’s Autumn Leaf Festival (ALF) was a truncated affair, with the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry (CACBI) staging the event over the course of a Friday and Saturday in the mall parking lot.
This year, with an eye to any new or modified guidelines which might come down from the federal, state or local level, ALF is returning to its more usual nine-day schedule (Oct. 2-10) and will largely take place in downtown Clarion.
“For the most part, I would say probably 95 percent of the festival will look like it has in past years,” reported Tracy Becker, CACBI executive director. “A couple of things are not going to happen.”
One event missing from the 2021 festival will be the Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen ALF Scholarship Program. According to Becker, questions over what COVID-mitigation mandates might be in place, coupled with declining attendance led to it being put on hold — at least for this year.
“Earlier this summer, when we were planning the event, we didn’t know what restrictions would be in place because locally the schools were still working on what they were going to do (the program is at a high school). I kept thinking ‘What if school doesn’t start in the fall?’ or ‘If school does start this fall, are they (the students) going to be able to interact with each other?’ We also didn’t know what sanitizing we would have to do. We didn’t want to put the young ladies’ (participants) health in jeopardy,” relayed Becker.
“We’ve also seen attendance at the event go down each year. We’re seeing our class sizes getting smaller and smaller (at the seven public schools in Clarion County). But we are looking at it for next year, maybe revamping it and doing something a little bit differently.”
Also canceled this year are the fire truck rides, which typically took place the night of the Kiddie Parade. The activity was extremely popular among the area’s younger citizenry.
“I know it’s going to disappoint a lot of people,” said Becker.
She elaborated on the cancellation, “The fire company got a new truck, which is higher. The concern from the gentlemen that are firefighters is, with the truck being higher, the possibility of somebody falling off. You want everybody to have a good time, the last thing you want to do is have anybody get hurt.”
There are still many official events to look forward to at this year’s festival.
On Saturday, Oct. 2 the PA State Old Time Fiddlers’ Contest will be held at the First United Methodist Church, as well as the Kids Carnival and Touch-A-Truck program at the Clarion Mall.
The Junior Olympics are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 3 at Memorial Stadium, with the Motorcycle Show and Autorama Cruise In taking over Main Street.
Each weekday evening, Cultural Nights will be put on by Clarion University in front of the courthouse, while the Kiddies Parade returns to downtown in its regular Tuesday evening slot (Oct. 5).
Friday, Oct. 8 is reserved for the Farmers & Crafters Day throughout almost the entire town. As of this writing, Becker reported 300 vendors had registered to display and sell their wares.
The Tournament of Leaves Parade wends its way through the streets of Clarion early Saturday afternoon (Oct. 9) and the Wild World of Animals show takes place toward evening.
ALF concludes on Sunday, Oct. 10 with the Antique Tractor Show on the west end of Main Street.
Becker revealed additional live entertainment has been scheduled this year for the evenings and that the Cornhole Tournament is once again on the books, slated for ALF’s opening Saturday in front of the courthouse.
“We brought back the cornhole tournament because that was something people really wanted to see happen. That was something we had done for a number of years, then we took it away. We brought it back last fall and people asked if we could bring it back this year, so we said ‘okay,’” commented Becker.
A few COVID-related precautions will be in place, such as a sponsor providing masks if people want to wear them for the event’s lone official indoor event (PA State Old Time Fiddlers’ Contest) and the increased placement of hand sanitizer stations throughout Clarion. Because most events are outside, mask wearing will not be required or enforced.
With the return of a more traditional ALF, Becker is seeing the return of the excitement that accompanies the event.
“Our phone (CACBI’s) rings constantly, people wanting to know if we’re doing the Autumn Leaf Festival. And we say, ‘to the best of our ability, yes,’” contributed Becker.
“And they’re like ‘thank you, because we need it, we need to be able to enjoy fall again, we need to be able to go out and celebrate our community.’ I think everybody is getting behind it.”