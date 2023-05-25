BROOKVILLE — Pride in the accomplishments of the Class of 2023 was echoed in many of the comments given during this year’s Baccalaureate service, held Tuesday evening at The Presbyterian Church.
Host Pastor Stanley Bhasker told the seniors, “We are so happy to celebrate with you on this day.” He reminded them the Baccalaureate service “started at Oxford University in 1432. At the end of their school they (graduates) had to come and preach a sermon in Latin. Today we have assembled as God’s children to celebrate the Class of 2023.” Reminding them of everyone who had a part in their education, he said, “Your journey was our journey, too.”
Three members of the class gave Baccalaureate orations, reaffirming their faith.
- Katharine Kelly talked about Job, “a prosperous man who lost everything.” Referring to tough times in her life, she said, “God only gives the strongest battles to His strongest soldiers. It is vital that we keep in touch with our faith and remember what is important in life.”
- Maeve Jordan said, “As a class we have endured many trials and tribulations, but by the grace of God, we have finally made it.” She talked about battles fought in the Bible by David, Moses, Joseph and Jesus. “Just like we do, these people all experienced tough times, but they trusted God and overcame their adversities,” she said. “Throughout the Bible we see countless examples of individuals facing seemingly insurmountable obstacles. They clung to their faith and emerged victorious. None of us is perfect. Come to God as you are. He will always be with us.”
- Kendra Himes, reading from Mark 4:35-40, challenged her classmates to “Relinquish your worries. We have all had our share of trials and tribulations. At many times it has felt like everything that could be shaken has been shaken. Often times we have felt like Jesus’ disciples sailing across the sea, tossed and turned in every direction, desperate and stuck in a storm. God doesn’t promise us there won’t be storms, but he promises us he will be with us through the storms. Nothing is too difficult for him.”
Members of the Brookville Area Ministerium also addressed the class.
- The Rev. Joe Short, pastor of First United Methodist Church, quoted Philippians 4:4, reminding them to rejoice. “Rejoice, because God is here,” he said. “By prayer and petition present your requests to God and the peace of God will transcend all understanding.”
- The Rev. Steve Kornbau, pastor of Zion Church, read from Jeremiah 29:11-13. “We can find encouragement whether or not our circumstances are going to change, because at the heart of them is God’s promise,” he said.
Senior high guidance counselor Ray Doolittle referred to the story of David facing the giant Goliath. “When he was a boy he stood before a giant, with nothing more than a slingshot, and faced him down. The Bible says he was a man after God’s own heart, and he went on to become the king of Israel, and yet, he messed up royally. There are going to be times in your life when you mess up.” Reading from Psalm 16, he said, “Whenever the tough times come, hold onto that fact. He is right beside you and will never forsake you.”
Social studies teacher Cody Wells, who has served for six years as the advisor for the Class of 2023, told the seniors that “this is a night to celebrate you to acknowledge everything that has played a role in bringing you to this point.” He reminded the seniors that “nothing in life is guaranteed” and encouraged them to “live life to your fullest potential.” He read Jeremiah 6:16 and Psalm 1. “No matter how much thought or planning one puts into his or her future, there will always be unforeseen challenges, adversities and struggles. Let tonight be a new beginning. Make a mark. Leave a legacy. The road is open wide before you.”
In closing remarks, Bhasker said, “Class of 2023, we are so proud of you. Graduation is the end of a tough journey, but it is the beginning of a beautiful world.” He told the class always to “speak the truth with love” and to do everything with kindness.
Special music during the program was provided by the Brookville Area High School Chamber Singers, “Carry the Light” and “Light of Grace,” and The Presbyterian Church Choir, “I Will Rise.”
Pastor Michael Coats of the Faithful Followers Charge offered a prayer for the graduates and the Rev. David Blair, pastor of First Baptist Church, gave the benediction.
A reception followed the service.