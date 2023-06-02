Penguins coach Mike Sullivan got another new boss Thursday. Kyle Dubas is the third lead hockey executive he has worked for over the last 28 months.
That speaks to the turmoil and turnover that has taken place within the Penguins, who have a relatively new ownership group in Fenway Sports Group. Sullivan’s staying power also reflects his resume and reputation as a head coach.
How he meshes with Dubas will determine whether he keeps that going here.
Sullivan said Friday on a conference call that he did not have any relationship with Dubas before FSG brought him into their executive search last week. But Sullivan is excited and encouraged by his initial conversations with Dubas.
“It’s pretty evident to me that he’s a real intelligent guy,” Sullivan said. “He’s been around the game for a long time. He did a real impressive job in Toronto. And I’m really looking forward to working with him and learning from some of the ideas and some of the insights that he’s going to bring to our team.”
Sullivan was part of the transition team after Pittsburgh fired Ron Hextall and Brian Burke in April, after the Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006. But he indicated he “wasn’t very involved at all” in the long, thorough search that led to Dubas being named president of hockey operations.
Sullivan said it wasn’t until last week, after FSG and the Penguins had homed in on Dubas, that he was looped into the process. Sullivan said Dubas and he had “a couple of really substantive discussions.” Dubas said that his chats with Sullivan and Sidney Crosby were “paramount” in him taking the job.
Dubas and Sullivan had preliminary conversations about the state of the roster and what the direction of the Penguins should be going forward. Sullivan believes the two are “very much aligned with the identity of the Penguins.”
Sullivan added: “My initial impression is that I think we share a lot of similar ideas and philosophies on the evolution of the game and the evolution of the NHL and where it’s going and which teams are having success and why.”
Sullivan said he has “always looked at our core group of players and tried to play a style of play that lends to their strengths.” He is looking forward to digging deeper into roster building with Dubas in the upcoming weeks. The NHL draft is just four weeks away, followed by the start of free agency on July 1.
His coaching staff looked at a number of areas to try to figure out why the Penguins never found traction last season. Sullivan didn’t divulge too many details about what they learned. But one thing is clear: He has a need for speed.
“Speed has always been an important element. Speed is part of the evolution of the game,” he said. “If you look at the teams that are having success in the league, none of them are slow. I think that’s an aspect that we can improve.”