NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley’s Carsen Rupp was running with the football. It wasn’t a drill. It was a playoff game, and he’s a lineman.
It was a strange set of circumstances for one of the team’s biggest plays of the season on the way to PIAA Class 1A Championship game. Against Union/A-C Valley in the district final, Rupp wound up blocking, or catching, a punt just off the foot of Falcon Knights punter Bailey Crissman and rambled the distance for a 27-yard return to the end zone.
“I’ve watched it so many times, too,” said the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Rupp at the District 9 League Media Day. “I just remember coming through and I saw the ball hit the ground and I remember on the punt before that I told people I was close to getting that one. I saw him drop the ball and got a little caught up with a linemen and me and Gunner (Mangiantini) almost crossed.
“Gunner just missed it and he kicked it and it hit me perfectly in the hands. I don’t think I really realized it until I was going into the end zone. I looked down and it was like, ‘Oh, I have the ball.’ And I knew Gunner was behind me and I took off to the end zone.
At that point, Rupp’s ramble made it 21-0 Bulldogs, who then had to hold off a Falcon Knights rally that actually tied the game by the end of the third quarter.
“Carsen running down the field with the football. That’s not something you see every day,” teammate Aiden Ortz laughed.
“I think coach (Jason) Huffman said that was my fastest 40 time, when I caught that punt and took off,” Rupp said. “I got to the end zone and I was like ‘What do I do now?’”
“That put us up 21-0 in the first quarter. We were happy and enjoyed that,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “When you see how that game ended, we needed that play.”
Rupp’s other memorable impact play set up the game-clincher two weeks later when the Bulldogs were trying to put away WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin in the PIAA semifinals. Up 21-14, Rupp sacked Canevin quarterback Cole Olszewski for a 9-yard loss. On the next play, Joe Mansfield dumped Olszewski in the end zone for the safety.
“Carsen’s sack put them in an obvious passing situation. Everybody talks about Joe’s sack that sealed it, but it was Carsen who set it up,” said Gold, whose team sewed up the 23-14 win that landed them in the state final.
Of course, Rupp could have a great season without those big plays. His main job as a tackle on the lines: Block on the offensive line and disrupt opposing offenses on the defensive side. The Bulldogs will need Rupp as an experienced anchor. He’s one of two starting offensive linemen back with junior Christian Clinger.
“We just need to grow as a line. There is a new group, but you need to trust the guy next to you. It’s all just kind of trust and hard work,” said Rupp, who dropped around 15 pounds from last year. “I definitely feel faster with better foot work just through getting in shape and getting ready.”
And Rupp will be one of the guys back with state finals experience, knowing that it’s a new year with the Bulldogs wearing a big target on their backs for opposing teams.
“We can’t have that hangover from last year. We have to keep improving and looking for new ways to get better,” Rupp summed up. “We have to compete and look to get better. Last year is behind us and it’s a new year and a new chapter for the senior class.”