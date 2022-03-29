MAHONING TWP. – Two Mahoning Township women and their families lost their homes to fire this week, as the back-to-back blazes struck Monday afternoon in Distant and Tuesday morning at Seminole.
On Monday, Distant Area Fire Department Chief 4 and President Brody Toy said that firefighters got the call at 1:34 p.m. to respond to a fire at 139 Kohlersburg Road in the Mahoning Township village of Distant.
The home’s owner, Erica Kennedy, and her two children were not at home when the fire broke out.
“It was mostly contained to the back [of the structure],” Toy said, noting that while the outside of the home appeared to not be damaged much, the inside was a different story.
“There is extensive water and smoke damage,” he said. “I’m not sure if they will rule it a total loss or not.”
Firefighters from Distant were assisted by New Bethlehem, Hawthorn, Pine Township/Templeton, Dayton, Rimersburg and Rayburn Township. Firefighters in Kittanning were on standby.
Toy said that because fire crews were alerted early, much of the structure is still standing.
“It could have been worse,” he said, noting that the large team of firefighters converging on the scene took quick action. “Everybody did a good job.”
Toy said he believed that the property was insured.
Firefighters were on the scene until around 5 p.m.
Second Fire In Seminole
Not much more than 12 hours later, the same seven fire departments were again called to Mahoning Township, this time arriving to find a fully blazing farmhouse along Seminole Road.
“It was fully engulfed by the time anybody got there,” Toy said, noting that there was little firefighters could do.
Firefighters got the call at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, and cleared the scene at 12:50 p.m.
The house is owned by Todd King, who lives next door, and was rented by Alice Kinnan and her two children, a young daughter and a grown son.
Mahoning Township supervisor Tom Seidle, who was on scene, said that the house had a long history in the township.
“It’s a historic house of this area,” he said, noting that it was the original Smullin family homestead. “It’s been here a long time.”
Seidle said that nearby neighbor Erin Shaffer spotted the fire and attempted to open the doors to let the family’s two dogs out, but was unable to get inside.
Like Monday’s fire, Toy said no one was at home when it broke out on Tuesday. And because little was left of the home by the end, he had no idea what caused the blaze.
“It was too far gone when we got there,” he said.
Toy said that the state police fire marshal was on scene both days to investigate the fires.
The home’s owner, Todd King, said that he was just glad no one was hurt.
“I’m so glad nobody was in there,” he said from the cornfield at the front of the house. “I just feel so bad for [Kinnan].”
At both fires, Toy said crews were able to use fire hydrants, along with tanker trucks. A water staging area was also set up for Tueday’s fire.
Lots Of Fire Trucks;
But Not Firefighters
One weekday fire can be tough enough on local volunteer fire departments; having two fires in two days is nearly unprecedented.
“We’re shorthanded through the day,” Toy said, explaining that so many fire companies had to be called both days just to get enough firefighters to the scene. “We covered a big area to get that many guys.”
Toy said it’s a problem that has been growing for a number of years, as fewer people sign up to be firefighters, and more people work out of the area and can’t respond to fires during work days.
“Daytime calls are just nasty,” he said, noting that many volunteers have to give up big chunks of their work days. “You can’t get enough guys out.”
Toy credited everyone who answered the call two days in a row.
“They all did a great job,” he said. “I know it’s a struggle. It’s been a while since we had back-to-back fires like that.”