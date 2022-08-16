Fall is near and the Redbank Valley Public Library will be having our annual Fall Book and Bake Sale during the week of Sept.12 -17.
Every year, we have lots of goodies baked by community friends, and books of all varieties for sale during the week. Mark your calendars!
Our next ceramic class will be on Aug. 29. If you are interested in this class, please contact the Redbank Valley Public Library at (814) 275-2870 to register. Class size is limited to 15 people.
Come to the library on Sept. 2 to paint pumpkins on canvas with Kim Wiant. She has had many painting classes for the library in the past
This is a donation-only class, but all proceeds will go to our library. All supplies will be purchased through the library.
Class size will be limited, so please call to register. We will have a waiting list for any cancelations.
Congratulations to our Summer Reading program winners: Aaron Joyce won the Nintendo Switch for the children’s Summer Reading program, and Judy Maines won the iPad Mini for the adult Reading Program.
A special thanks to all adults and children who participated in these programs. We have McDonald’s coupons for children who registered for this program. Coupons expire Sept. 30.
As summer vacations come to a close and school begins, remember that the library is always open to serve the community.
Students who need books for school, we are here for you. If you need a certain book and we don’t have it, we can get it for you from another library through interlibrary loans. This program is also available for adults.
Coming soon! We are trying to restart our pre-school program for the coming school year.
More information will be posted at a later date. We will be asking for donations of prepackaged snacks and drinks for the children.