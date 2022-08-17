CLARION – New Hope Community Church will host a free, Back-To-School “Blessing” Breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church for children in preschool through sixth grade and their parents.
The menu includes: pancakes, chocolate chip pancakes, sausage links, juice and milk.
Each student will receive a Back-To-School Blessing kit.
The special guest for this event is Cheryl Hughes.
New Hope Community Church is located at 15952 Route 322 in Clarion.
To register for this event, text (724) 822-8790 with your name and how many students and parents are coming, or send an email to bcroyle@nacogop.org.