Jeffersonian Democrat
March 23, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
• Sam E. Spencer's shows will open the season of 1922 in Brookville, appearing at Brookville Park April 29 to May 6.
• J. M. Haupt last week purchased the C. B. Wetzel property, lot and brick dwelling, on Second Street through the Nellie B. Butler real estate agency.
• The Jefferson County Agricultural Association, in an effort to stimulate drawing and art works in the schools of the county and also to secure an appropriate design for its 1922 Fair Book and Premium List, has announced a cover design contest similar to that of last year.
• N. D. Matson and Son will open their new provision store at 114-116 Main street on Saturday with a stock of the best meats and groceries to be had. George E. Matson, jr. is the junior member of the firm.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 3, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
• Over twenty thousand legal trout will be stocked in streams of this section for the opening of fishing season.
• Brookville Chapter of the American Red Cross has reached nearly $7,000 in the drive for $9,200 in the 1947 fund drive.
• The Brookville Deep Freeze Service will hold its formal opening on Friday of next week.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 23, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
• Wheels are in motion leading to development of an additional property along Route 36 adjacent to Interchange 13 of the Keystone Shortway. The petition was instituted at the request of Freeman Motels of Latrobe.
• The last of the canopies which years ago covered much of the sidewalk along Main Street, has finally come down.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 27, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
• A Brookville teenager will stand trial in July for the death of a Brookville area man.
• Following a call from a Brookville area resident, the Brookville Borough Police are requesting that anyone receiving calls regarding outstanding parking tickets call the police office immediately.
• National weather forecasters are calling for this year's spring floods to be the most extensive in a decade.