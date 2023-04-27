Jeffersonian Democrat
April 28, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- Another livery exchange has been arranged between Galey of Brookville and Whelock of Clarion, which will make travel between these points still more convenient.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 26, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- A Business Men’s Booster Club is being formed among several of the leading merchants of Brookville, who, to encourage purchases of $1 or more, have arranged with the Columbia Theatre management, to run a series of special matinees. The ticket given with each purchase of one dollar will be accepted at the Columbia Theatre each Wednesday afternoon.
- George T. Rodgers, Post 102, will hold will hold the first of a series of dances in the Legion Hall tomorrow evening.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 29, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- A combination of the injection of a “wet and dry” issue and rumored orders to state employees to support his opponent, resulted in the defeat of Dr. F. G. Rea, Brookville, for the Republican nomination for Representative in the General Assembly by the incumbent, Samuel B. Dennison, of Reynoldsville.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 3, 1973
James W. MacMurray, Editor
- Probably one of the most familiar landmarks in many a community is the popular variety store, G. C. Murphy. Brookville is no exception, with its Main street store now in its fortieth year of operation. Also celebrating the forty years is Burtner L. Seibert, current manager of the shop.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 30, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Friday, May 1, a special time capsule will be buried at the Veterans’ Memorial in Brookville. Both the capsule and the day are very special. The time capsule will contain items provided by county veterans and the day has officially been proclaimed as “Loyalty Day” by Brookville Mayor Donald E. Wilson.
- Brookville’s cost of cleaning up after the January and July 1996 floods is nearly “a wash” following a review of damages with the Pennsylvania and federal emergency management agencies.