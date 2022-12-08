Jeffersonian Democrat
December 7, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- December 1 marked the opening of the annual pre-Christmas donation to the Pennsylvania Memorial Home here.
- Christmas shopping, with only fourteen shopping days until Christmas, is in full swing.
- Potatoes, one of the most important crops on the farms in Jefferson county, will take the lead in agricultural exhibits at the Reynoldsville Poultry and Farm Products Show December 18 to 23.
- S. B. Arthurs on Tuesday leased to Taylor and Smith the barn on Hunt Alley immediately in the rear of that firm’s furniture store on Main street, the agreement including a right-of-way for delivery trucks.
- Joseph Kerr is walking about again after being laid up for several weeks with a bullet wound to the left thigh. He was wounded early last month at his home when his rifle was accidentally discharged by a caller who was examining it.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 18, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- A prominent name in Brookville business for more than forty years, the Hughes Market will open today on Valley Street in the newly constructed building which features all the most modern conveniences in self-service markets.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 7, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- There will be no increase in taxes in 1973 for residents of the Borough of Brookville
- The branch office of the Brookville Bank and Trust Company will be a drive-in facility and will open for business on Thursday.
- Mr. and Mrs. John Weaver Brosius observed their sixtieth wedding anniversary at open house festivities Sunday, November 12.
- Al Oliver, outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, was a visitor in Brookville on Tuesday.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 4, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Citizens in Rose Township will be in for a rude awakening when it comes to fire protection next year. The Brookville Borough Council Tuesday unanimously approved a motion that calls for the borough’s volunteer fire company to cease and desist answering all calls in the township, including mutual aid.
- Brookville’s historic district will ring with the sights and sounds of a by-gone era during the three-day Victorian Christmas celebration.
The Jefferson County Commissioners are hoping to rectify a mistake that has placed the county’s new 911 center on state land.