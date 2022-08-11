Jeffersonian Democrat
August 17, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
• Approximately 2500 guests visited the new home of the Brookville Title and Trust Company on Tuesday afternoon and evening. They came and saw and departed in great satisfaction at Jefferson’s county seat, being able to boast a bank building which cannot be eclipsed along the Lakes-to-Sea Highway . . . and nowhere else.
• Employees of the Summerville Telephone Company held their first annual picnic Thursday of last week at Wildwood Park, between Reynoldsville and Allens Mills. Employees of the Red Bank Telephone Company turn out in force, having been invited by the Summerville folk to the occasion.
• Fred Rasmussen, secretary of agriculture for Pennsylvania, spent most of last Saturday in Jefferson county, concluding by pronouncing its particularly promising spot for agricultural development.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 21, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
• Golf history was made at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday of last week when Stuart Magnuson, of Emporium, and Sam T. Hewlett, of Reynoldsville, accomplished the golfer’s dream when each scored a “hole-in-one.” They were the fourteenth and fifteenth persons to have scored this triumph on the Pinecrest links.
• Twenty-four rattlesnakes, ranging in length from two to four feet, were killed by Marc J. DeBerti and a crew of workers along Deer Creek in Clearfield county where they are eradicating currant and gooseberry bushes, carriers of the dreaded white pine blister rust disease.
• Announcement was made this week of a bus schedule between Brookville and Pittsburgh by the Ritchey Transportation Company of New Bethlehem, making possible daily round trips between the two towns.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 10, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
• The Ramsaytown United Methodist Church, built in 1872, celebrated its centennial Monday, August 6, and after 50 years, members state that to the best of their knowledge the pews and pulpit are the original ones.
• A fiftieth anniversary celebration for the Brookville, Punxsutawney and Reynoldsville Kiwanis chapters is being planned for Monday evening, September 25.
• Organized over eighty years ago, the Pennsylvania Memorial Home is seeking financial help from residents of the community.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 7, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
• The Summerville Borough Council is once again without a president following their monthly meeting Monday night. Haven Reitz announced his resignation as council president at the beginning of the meeting.
• The dog days of summer have put a crimp in the expansion fund drive at the Rebecca M. Arthurs memorial Library in Brookville.
• The Brookville Police Department has begun the practice of chalking downtown parking spaces along Main Street.