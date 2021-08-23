Jeffersonian Democrat
September 1, 1921
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Brookville’s celebration of Labor Day will be opened with an industrial parade at 9 o’clock Monday morning.
- Judge Corbet on Monday gave constables of the county explicit instructions regarding their duties in connection with the laws regulating the sale of liquor.
- Chuck Taylor will be one of the stellar attractions at the high school field meet on Tuesday of the fair.
- So great is the demand for exhibitors’ space at the Main Building of the great Jefferson County Fair that the Jefferson County Agricultural Association last week began to tack on an additional 35 by 40 feet to the building.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 29, 1946
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- At ceremonies conducted in the Philadelphia Navy Yard last Thursday, the “Legion of Merit” was awarded to Lieutenant Commander James W. MacMurray “for meritorious conduct in operations against the enemy aboard the USS Tennessee.”
- More than 500 students registered for ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades at Brookville public schools on Saturday morning.
Approximately 9,500 students will report to 325 public school teachers in Jefferson County on Tuesday.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 2, 1971
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The congregation of the Presbyterian Church has invited Rev. Keith Darr Briggs to serve as its pastor.
- The thirty-third annual Charity Ball, sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary of Brookville Hospital, will be held September 25 at the Pinecrest Country Club.
- Following a very busy summer of cleaning, painting and waxing, the Brookville Schools are ready for students on September 8, 1971.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 29, 1996
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Jefferson County Fair Board can’t expect any help from Jefferson County. Tuesday the board of commissioners left little doubt that they would not support a bond issue for the fair board.
- Employees of the Jefferson County Adult Probation Department will not be rewarded for good behavior.
The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority has failed in an attempt to obtain a summary judgment against a landfill developer.