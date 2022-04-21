Jeffersonian Democrat
April 20, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Harry Truman has been appointed a fire inspector by the state for Jefferson, Elk and Forest counties and will have charge of the tower wardens and bosses in the Sigel District.
- With two gas pumps and two oil pumps already in place and working, W. J. Sandt this week increased his village in front of Sandt’s Drug store by erecting a portable cabin at the curb for use of the gas and oil dispenser during cold weather.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 7, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Damage estimated at nearly $10,000 resulted from the blaze which completely demolished the sawmill owned by Homer C. Hetrick and George Matson at Marshalls camp near Brockway early Tuesday morning. Origin of the blaze is not known.
- Commemorating the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Union Sunday School at Pleasant Hill, a special program of music, devotions and speeches have been scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at the church.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 20, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Brookville Borough Council Tuesday night acted to enable construction of two large motels, a restaurant and a small shopping center along Route 36 near interchange 13.
- A special meeting with architect Robert Scheeren was held Thursday evening by the Clarion-Limestone School Board. Scheeren presented cost evaluation on five different proposals for the building project.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 24, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
Residents in the Brookville Area School District will be facing a tax increase in each of the next two years. The elementary school renovation project will require 6 mils of real estate tax to be phased in over the next two years.