Jeffersonian Democrat
May 11, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- At a meeting of the Jefferson County Auto League held in Brookville Y.M.C.A. last Saturday the following teams were represented: Sigel, Conifer, Reynoldsville, Kirkman and Summerville.
- Electors in Brockwayville, Perry, Brookville, Polk, Summerville, and West Warsaw will vote next Tuesday on proposed school loans, In Brookville the proposed issue is merely to fund in bond a floating debt which already exists.
- Ray H. Richards has been awarded the contract for the new Methodist Church and is making rapid progress tearing down the walls.
- F. K. Brown, of Clarion, who purchased the Parker P. Blood property on Main and Valley street some months ago, is tearing down the old Blood home and expects to erect a modern dwelling for himself.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 22, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Mrs. Perry E. Pyle, director of The Little Village Choir since 1941, resigned her post to accompany her husband on evangelistic tours this summner.
- Brookville will have a baseball team this season in the newly formed “Mountain League” it was announced this week by those interested in and taking part in the formation of the league.
- An intensive three day drive for funds will be staged next week by the Brookville Memorial Park Association.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 11, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Grand opening of the walk-in, drive-in branch of the DuBois Deposit National Bank will be held Friday, May 12.
- Sharing their 50th anniversary with the community, the Martha V. Conrad Club has invited all to hear the famed I-Uppers of Indiana University of Pennsylvania here on Monday, May 12.
- The Brookville Area School Board of Directors and the Brookville Educators Association have finally agreed to sign a contract governing their relationship for the next school year.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 15, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Nothing on the “menu” was very appetizing to the Brookville Area School Board of Directors Monday night.
- Everything is coming up roses for the 200th anniversary of the founding of Jefferson County.
- The National Voter Registration Act may have made headway into increasing voter registration rolls in Jefferson County, but that is no guarantee the new voters, or even the old voters, will go to the polls for the primary election.
- A 14-year-old boy will be the first person to appear before the newly created Brookville Youth Commission. The boy is accused of stealing a four-pack of bubble gum valued at forty-five cents.