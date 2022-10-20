Jeffersonian Democrat
October 19, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- One year ago next Saturday evening occurred the fire which wrecked the First United Methodist Church and at noon next Sunday the cornerstone of the new church, well on toward completion, will be laid by Rev. W. P. Murray and his congregation.
- J. K. Bowman of the State Vocational Department visited Union Vocational School Wednesday of last week. Community Day and the dedication of the new school building will be held November 3.
Jeffersonian Democrat
October 23, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Newly elected borough councilmen, taking office in January, will receive a salary of $25 per month under provisions of a new law passed during the recent session.
- Brookville Firemen’s Relief Fund Association will receive a total of $1156.54 as a share of $4,343.19 approved recently by Auditor General G. Harold Wagner, of Jefferson County.
- Brookville borough school district will receive $37,501.38 of the $277,191.20 allocated to 33 school districts of the fourth class in Jefferson County.
Jeffersonian Democrat
October 19, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Brookville’s Recreation Council has recommended that Borough Council consider taking over school property at the old high school and Longview and convert them to recreational uses.
- Boy Scout Troop 163, sponsored by the First United Methodist Church of Brookville, has thirteen boys and one leader signed up to attend the National Jamboree East near Moraine State Park during August 1973.
Jeffersonian Democrat
October 16, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- It has been the same story for 15 years — no money and no new Northfork Dam.
- The Homestead Exemption and other legislative concerns were focus of attention at the Jefferson County Township Supervisors Convention held on Thursday in Ringgold.
- Pine Creek Township has been asked to consider a tax increase of three mills for next year to help fund the township’s volunteer fire department.