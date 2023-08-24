Jeffersonian Democrat
August 25, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- The hydralic cider press of L.L. Reitz of East Brookville will be started Tuesday of next week, and run two days and each week thereafter.
- Dr. Lawson and R. M. Matson are having new brick sidewalks laid in front of their properties.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 23, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Valley Street was thrown open to public travel last week after being closed since May 1 while W. C. Quick and Company was paving it from Main to Jenks.
- “Crossed Wires,” the comedy drama written especially for Chautauqua, will be produced tonight at the Brookville Chautauqua tent and a record crowd is expected.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 26 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Upwards of eight hundred at the 4-H Club Round Up on Tuesday and the Dairy Queen Contest and the Home Economics Exhibit on Wednesday assured the unqualified success of the Jefferson County Farm Show, which will come to a conclusion today.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 30, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- A debt of thirty years standing was paid this week to the Brookville Chapter of the American Red Cross with the receipt of a check for fifty dollars. Enclosed with the money was a note stating, “Kindly accept this $50 donation for help given us with a hospital bill thirty years ago.”
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 27, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Jefferson County Commissioners said no fair Tuesday morning. It was a comment echoed by three members of the audience at the bi-weekly commissioners conference. The commissioners announced they could not guarantee a loan for the Jefferson County Fair Authority.
- It was back in February when they were initially told they qualified for hazardous mitigation flood relief. And yet, six months later, they haven’t even been tendered an offer. That’s what four disgruntled property owners in Brookville face.