Jeffersonian Democrat
November 2, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Taxpayers and school children of Union Township and Corsica Borough tomorrow will dedicate formally the new Union Vocational School in the borough which was constructed jointly by township and borough school officials.
- Last Sunday the final pouring of concrete on the Reynoldsville-Emerickville section of the Lakes-to-Sea highway occurred at Deemer’s Cross Roads. Final concreting of the Corsica stretch had taken place three days before. The entire highway is now permanentized with two unavoidable pieces, from Oil City to east of Luthersburg.
- Beginning as usual on Armistice Day, the American Red Cross will conduct an annual roll call for members and funds. It will be the fourth roll call.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 6, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- The proposition to permit Sunday movies in Brookville was defeated in a referendum Tuesday by a majority of only 65 votes, the First Precinct of Brookville being the deciding factor when the voters of that precinct turned thumbs down on the proposal by a vote of 290 to 169.
- Authorization for a traffic light at the intersection of Valley and White streets with Main street has been received from the Department of Highways.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 2, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- This year’s Halloween Parade, sponsored by the Brookville Fire Company, was an orderly affair, with an estimated three-hundred costumed hobgoblins taking part.
- The Drama Club at the Brookville Area High School is now in rehearsal for its first production of the year, “Meet Me in St. Louis.”
Jeffersonian Democrat
October 30, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Brookville Area School Board of Directors member James Weible has announced he will be running a write-in campaign for that position.
- The Jefferson County Jail Inspection Board has accused the Brookville Borough of improperly using inmates on the public service program.