Jeffersonian Democrat
September 28, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- The Senior class of the Brookville high school this fall and winter will offer to the people of Brookville and vicinity one of the finest lecture courses ever held in Brookville. The class has purchased five of the best numbers which the Redpath Brockway Lyceum Bureau has to offer.
- Boys of the Brookville YMCA last year made the heaviest score in Bible Study work which they have yet made and the local association ran more than 100 percent ahead of any competition.
- Plans for completely remodeling the courthouse and jail at Main and Pickering streets are on exhibition at the County Commissioners office.
- A break in a water pipe in the lavatory on the second floor of the Matson building last Friday flooded a portion of the Brookville Hardware Company’s store, immediately under it. Damage amounted to several hundred dollars.
October 9, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Rev. A. J. Kimmel has been reassigned to the Brookville Evangelical United Brethren Church.
- Thomas T. Henderson, twenty-eight year old veteran of World War II, has been appointed deputy sheriff of Jefferson County to serve during the coming four year term with Sheriff Joe Shaffer, who made the appointment this week.
- Mrs. John Leech, of Brookville, was named president of the Jefferson-Clarion bi-county council of the American Legion Auxiliary at a meeting with t he East Brady unit Thursday evening at East Brady.
September 28, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Progress was reported on the proposed ice skating rink at a meeting of interested persons on Monday evening at the YMCA.
- It was a big night for county Kiwanians. Clubs from Brookville, Punxsutawney and Reynoldsville jointly celebrated fifty years of community service at a banquet held Monday evening at the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical School at Reynoldsville.
- An illustrated lecture on animal bells was presented by Marion Spence, of Oil City, at the meeting of the Jefferson County Historical Society on Tuesday evening.
September 25, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Jefferson County Commissioners are playing a waiting game. But by midnight Friday the wait will be over. Friday is the deadline on an option held on property adjoining the old Jefferson County Service Center.
- There was good news and bad news coming out of Erie Tuesday. Judge Shawn J. McLaughlin ruled the appeal of Eagle Environmental against the Clearfield-Jefferson County Airport Authority could continue, but Jefferson County and Pine Creek Township will be able to intervene.
- The Brookville Borough Council is reviewing a plan that would resurrect the flood-ravaged Dr. Walter Dick Park in Brookville.