April 6, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Preparations are being made by E. R. Brady Post, Grand Army of the Republic, for the proper observance of the centenary of the birth of General Ulysses S. Grant on April 27, 1922.
- Brookville high school last Friday evening formally became the possessor for the next year of the loving cup given by Grove City College for the annual basketball championship among the high schools of Sections IV of the interscholastic basketball league.
- Palm Sunday will be marked at the Grace Lutheran Church with special dedicatory services of the structure which has been remodeled during the past year.
- J. D. Park on Saturday took over the American Hotel Restaurant, which he has leased. The Park restaurant, meanwhile, will continue in business, closing when the hotel restaurant is ready.
April 17, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- A survey of Brookville high school to evaluate and terminate its status for the next ten year period, will be made next week by a committee representing the Commission on Secondary Schools.
- A Brookville boy won a high position and Brookville learned a prominent family were signally honored this week when the announcement was made that James M. Marsh had been named law clerk to U. S. Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson.
- Construction of a modern self-service food market in White Street is planned later this year by Homer W. Reitz and son, Paul, owners of the Riverside Market.
April 6, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Announcement is made this week of the contestants who will compete in the Laurel Pageant which will be held Saturday, April 22, at Brookville Area High School auditorium. Six girls will be competing for the crown.
- The swimming pool at the new elementary school is a busy place these days, as 650 kids in groups of about twenty receive instruction every week.
April 10, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- A high speed police chase in March 1995 has lead the Brookville Borough to federal court.
- An agreement between the Department of Environmental Protection and the Hanley Company that will allow Hanley to close an acid mine treatment facility may leave a bad taste in the mouths of some area residents.