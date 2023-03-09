Jeffersonian Democrat

March 10, 1898

John McMurray, Editor

  • Maple sugar making is now going on, as the cold nights and warm days make the sap flow.
  • What a blessing it is to have a good road from Main Street to the railroad station.
  • It is scarcely to be expected that the present fine weather will continue through the spring. Look out for rain, cold and mud about moving time, April 1.

Jeffersonian Democrat

March 8, 1923

Willis Geist Newbold, Editor

  • Edward B. Hopkins’ big Traffic auto truck, piled high with railroad ties, ran wild last Friday afternoon on the East Main Street hill. Plenty of property damage resulted, with miraculous escapes from human injury or loss of life.
  • Wade M. Henderson, appointed postmaster of Brookville on February 10, took over the office early this week.
  • More than a quarter of a century has passed since motion pictures became practicable in a commercial way, but it was not until last Sunday that Brookville churches began to use them in the battle against the world, the flesh and the devil.

Jeffersonian Democrat

March 11, 1948

H. E. McMurray, Editor

  • A ten percent tax on admissions to moving picture theaters and rolling skating rinks, and a new $5.00 “personal tax” are proposed by the Board of School Directors of Brookville Borough in a resolution prepared by the board at a meeting held Monday evening.

Jeffersonian Democrat

March 15, 1973

James W. MacMurray, editor

  • Joe Barkley has been named to the Sportswriters’ All 9-A League Team for the second straight year. Dan Bowley was named to the second team.

Jeffersonian Democrat

March 12, 1998

Randy Bartley, Editor

  • “Everybody is just sick about it,” says Laura Kennedy, former manager of the L. F. Widmann Store, which is soon to be closed.
  • The Brookville Municipal Authority may finally be able to move ahead with the Northfork dam rehabilitation project.
  • Jefferson County may be within a few weeks of transferring one of the largest public tracts of ground to private ownership.

