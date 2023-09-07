Jeffersonian Democrat
September 8, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- Twenty-four new citizens were made at naturalization court on Monday.
- The Brookville Manufacturing Company received orders for 31 wagons this week.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 6, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Residents of Baxter and vicinity have informally united in a road boosting organization to work for the improvement of the Brookville-Kittanning highway.
- Brookville’s new triple combination Howe Dodge Graham reached here at 11 a.m. Labor day. Thirty-four hours later it was called into service for a fire on Pickering street.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 9, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Feature of the sixtieth wedding anniversary celebration of Mr. and Mrs. C. B. Smith, of Hiram Street, was a picnic and mock wedding ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, September 5.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 13, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The School Board took action in its Monday meeting to purchase approximately twenty acres of land on which an abandoned greenhouse is located. The school will remove the “eyesore” and put the land to use, possibly in the school’s expanding athletic program.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 10, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The news just keeps getting better for area residents opposing a landfill in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The state’s Environmental Hearing Board has issued a ruling that all but ended any hope of a landfill near DuBois.
Summerville residents can rest a little easier knowing that the suspected asbestos at the Civic Center is not going to cause health problems for residents and their children simply by being present in the building.