Jeffersonian Democrat
June 1, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Its annual auction sale of used cars having outgrown accommodations provided at the garage, L. A. Leathers Company will stage this event this year at the Brookville Park on Saturday, June 10. Moreover, the sale is enlarged to be a huge community sale with the Leathers Company bearing all expenses of auctioneers, advertising, etc.
- Delegates from Sunday Schools throughout the county will rally at Reynoldsville next Tuesday for the annual county convention which will be opened in the Methodist Church there.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 12, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Beginning Monday, June 16, local motorists will have to look after their own parking meter, quit blowing horns unnecessarily, and obey regulations of the Motor Code while on the streets of Brookville according to instructions issued this week by Burgess E. H. McAninch to local police.
- The second annual reunion of alumni of Brookville high school, especially honoring the class of 1897 on the fiftieth anniversary of that class of sixteen girls and four boys, will be held here tomorrow at the Methodist Church.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 1, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The annual observance of Memorial Day was directed by the Rogers-Daugherty Post of the American Legion, with the cooperation of the Brookville Area High School Band and Army Reserve Company A.
- Spud Snyder, Jim Bruno and Jerry Bergeron all found the 153-yard Number 5 par three hole at Pinecrest easy as within seven days, each recorded an ace on the hole.
- Marking a milestone in Catholic education in this community will be the burning of the mortgage for the new Immaculate Conception elementary school on Sunday evening.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 5, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Brookville may be faced with a widespread problem during Laurel Week. Repairs on the Northfork Bridge will have all extra wide truck loads of 12 feet or more are being detoured through Brookville’s Main Street.
- Once more rain forced graduation at the Brookville Area High School to move indoors, but that didn’t alter the spirits of the 145 graduating seniors Thursday night.
Jefferson County is on the leading edge of technology, at least in one area. Tuesday Jefferson County Commissioner David Black said the Geographic Information System (GIS) being implemented in a four-county region is the largest of its kind in the nation.