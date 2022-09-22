Jeffersonian Democrat
September 21, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- A. E. Taylor and Clyde Smith, trading as the Taylor and Smith Furniture Company, will open a retail furniture and china store next month at 175-177 Main street.
- Beechwoods Vocational School pupils swarmed into Brookville on masse on Education Day Tuesday of last week, opening the Great Jefferson County Fair and literally cleaned up all opponents in the two initial events — best appearance in the parade and the athletic contests at Brookville Park immediately after the parade.
- Ford runabouts driven b J. L. Black, of Cross Station and Frank Johnson, of Brush Run, collided head-on at 7 o’clock Saturday evening on the Lakes-to-Sea highway abut a half mile east of Clarion.
Jeffersonian Democrat
October 2, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Visitors to Brookville will no longer become lost when searching for an address after today when work will be completed on erection of signs on every street in the borough.
- First place in the 15-inch class at the field trial sponsored by the Seneca Beagle Club was won by Waro Lad, 2nd, owned by Paul Haugh, of Brookville, and handled by C. H. Heaney.
- Brookville high school’s gridiron squad went down in defeat as a mighty Indiana eleven trampled them 45-7 Friday evening at Indiana. It was the third defeat in four starts for John Chilcott’s players.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 21, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Borough Council, in a relatively short session Tuesday evening, accepted two bids for work within the borough.
- An authentic circus atmosphere will prevail at the annual Charity Ball, which will be held Saturday, September 30 under the auspices of the Brookville Hospital Auxiliary.
- Kiwanis clubs from three Jefferson County communities will hold a joint celebration of t heir fiftieth anniversary on Monday.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 18, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Following a stormy session at Brookville borough Council’s committee meeting Tuesday, council reviewed its plans for improvements to the Dr. Walter Dick Park.
- A 12-member jury has returned a record settlement against the Brookville Hospital and a former doctor who were found negligent in the death of John Sprauge in 1993.
- Open house in the Brookville Area School District will be a real open house in an Indian long house.