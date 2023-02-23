Jeffersonian Democrat
February 24, 1898
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- There ought to be a law that would be operative, compelling residents on our principal streets, printers and all, to keep their pavements free from snow and ice.
- The opinion is quite general among the common people that the business situation is worse this winter than it was a year ago. Work and money scarcer, and living costs more.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 22, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Mrs. Lydia Cordelia Arthurs, second oldest resident of Brookville and with few equals in age anywhere, died at her home last Sunday. She would have reached the age of 93 years had she lived until next summer.
- F. E. Knapp last week bought from the Brookville Motor Company the first of the new type of Ford sedan ever brought here.
- The Howe Goods Company is now moving into its new store.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 26, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- W. A. Reilly, Jr., was unanimously elected treasurer of Brookville’s new Chamber of Commerce, a preliminary survey and solicitation of memberships was inaugurated at a meeting of the board of directors last Monday evening.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 1, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The Brookville Area High School Wrestling Raiders finished the season with a 13-1 record Tuesday night as they defeated Brockway 48-8 at Brockway. This is the best record for a single season in BAHS history.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 26, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The long-delayed DuBois-Jefferson County Airport access road may finally become a reality. A dream for decades, the link from Interstate 80 to the airport is now considered “a doable” project.
- After months of hard work in putting the pieces of its $1.5 million sewer project together, the Corsica Borough Council will now have to proceed without its leader.
- Three Clarion County residents reportedly surrendered to authorities and admitted to the theft of explosives from C & K Coal Co. warehouse near Sligo, Clarion County.