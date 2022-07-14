Jeffersonian Democrat
July 20, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Within a year after October 21, the date of the destruction by fire of the First Methodist Episcopal Church, the congregation expects to again be using the same site at Pickering and Jefferson street for religious purposes. The work of rebuilding is progressing so expeditiously that the basement probably will be ready for use about that time.
- Louis Kahn informally opened his new store for men, women and children at 277 Main Street the middle of last week.
- Henry McLaughlin and E. J. Shaffer, two of the three supervisors of Warsaw township, have filed an appeal to the Superior Court from Judge Corbet’s order that the Warsaw officials must petition the county commissioners to apply to the State Highway Department for improvement of the Ridgway road from the Pinecreek-Warsaw line to a point near Hazen.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 24 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- What promises to be the liveliest primary election contest in years got underway Monday last when twenty-six candidates for county offices filed petitions to have their names placed on the primary ballot.
- Gas pressure in Brookville and vicinity may be increased fifty percent during the coming year following completion of a fifty-five mile pipeline from near Johnstown to a point south of New Bethlehem which has already begun.
- The new modern food markets in Brookville, now in the process of construction, will service the people of this and surrounding communities within the near future, according to Paul G. Reitz and John H. and Dick Hughes, respective owners.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 13, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Eight of the area’s finest performers have already entered the Jefferson County Fair’s top talent contest to vie for a share of the $200 in prizes.
- Brookville Area School Board of Directors, at their Monday meeting, agreed to a request by Councilman Max Means, representing Brookville Borough Council and the recently reactivated Recreation Board, to delay the sale of school property pending a study of its possible use by the borough.
- Members of the Brookville Area Concert Choir and their parents met Monday evening for a planning session concerning the goodwill tour of Europe which the choir will make in July 1973 as the American Youth Chorus.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 17, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The new Northfork dam may resemble the old Northfork dam, if the state approves a new design proposed by the Brookville Municipal Authority.
- Tuesday the Jefferson County Commissioners bit the bullet and authorized advertisement for a sewage digester at the Jefferson County Jail.
- A coroner’s inquest into the death of a Luthersburg woman killed by a train last month will be held on August 4, according to Jefferson County Coroner Chris Burkett.