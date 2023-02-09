Jeffersonian Democrat
February 8, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- The Jeffersonian Democrat, through the courtesy of Congressman N. L. Strong, has the usual packages of free garden seeds to distribute.
- The Burkhouse Company Store will be re-established by Mr. and Mrs. C. A. Burkhouse as soon as their store room on Mabon street is vacated by the Howe Dry Goods Company, which is building its own store room not far away.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 12, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Prospective members of the new Brookville Chamber of Commerce will next Monday evening be presented with the tentative by-laws of the organization for their approval.
- Since its inception October 1, 1946, the Jefferson County Soil Conservation District has enrolled 348 farm district members and did a total of $10,080.35 worth of business.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 15, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Agreement between the Brookville Area School Board of Directors and Brookville Borough Council relative to disposition of property no longer used for school purposes was reached at the Monday meeting of the School Board. Involved are properties at the old Northside and Longview schools.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 12, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Jefferson Manor Health Centers will soon be embarking on a major expansion project.
- Jefferson County’s excess property may not be excess quite yet.
- Judge William L. Henry is expected to rule next week on a motion by convicted killer Joel Davis. Davis is seeking items in his former defense attorney’s possession that he believes are important in his effort for an appeal to his 1992 conviction.