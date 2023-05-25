Jeffersonian Democrat
May 26, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- Reynoldsville is getting both a silk mill and a cemetery.
- The prospect seems bright for Brookville’s new military company to get a place in the new National Guard being formed in the state.
- It’s difficult for other towns of the country to keep pace with Clarion. They’re going to have a “Milk Maids Convention” there next week.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 24, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- The State Health Department has asked that all public health agencies throughout the state follow a plan in regard to reopening or starting of baby clinics this year.
- Fire at 1 o’clock last Thursday caused considerable damage to the roof of the A. D. Deemer Furniture Company plant and threatened the entire building.
- Five attractive automobile races will be held at Brookville park next Wednesday.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 3, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Two victories over the Jamestown Bombers on Memorial Day and a win from DuBois on Sunday pleased local baseball fans and made the weekend a success for the Brookville Grays.
- Friday night at 8:30 p.m., on the Memorial Park Grounds, the first in a series of fights will be held. The main bout of the evening will feature Tony Durante, Navy trained boxer, and “Kids Curtains” of the Willow Club in Pittsburgh.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 31, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The annual Brookville Lions Club Kids’ Fishing Contest was another tremendous success. The top winners were Darryl Slimak and Mark Swonger.
- More than 150 units are expected to participate in the 1973 Laurel Parade.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 28, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Temporary workers have begun the process of knocking on the doors of Jefferson County residents to collect data for the county’s enhanced 911/rural addressing project.
- The lack of a proper computer connection continues to plague those at Jefferson County’s Emergency Operations Center.