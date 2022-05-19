Jeffersonian Democrat
May 22, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- M. M. Siar, of Summerville, last Thursday was elected principal of the Longview school building, succeeding Miss Mary E. Costlow at a meeting of the school directors held to pick the staff for next year.
- The first boys and girls pig club in the county was organized at Beechwoods last Thursday with ten members feeding pure Berkshire Gilts. This is the first of twelve pig clubs to be started in Jefferson County this spring.
- R. G. Trautman has installed half-a-dozen booths, accommodating four persons each, along the wall in his store for the convenience of patrons of his soda fountain.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 29, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Eighty-four seniors will receive diplomas at the sixty-first annual Commencement exercises at Brookville high school Tuesday evening, June 4, at the Hastings Memorial Gymnasium.
- At the first eighth grade graduation exercises ever held at the Immaculate Conception School in Brookville, three students will receive diplomas on Friday evening of next week.
- After months of inactivity and further months of discussion and debate over the best method of controlling intolerable traffic and parking conditions in Brookville, borough council at an adjourned meeting last Thursday enacted a traffic and parking ordinance which, although far from perfect, will do much to relieve the situation here if the burgess and the borough police will do their part.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 18, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- A fine, memorable time was had by everyone in attendance at the third annual Brookville Area Sports Hall-of-Fame Awards Dinner, which was held Monday night at the Brookville Area High School cafeteria. John Chillcott was announced as the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award and Joe Milligan received the Sportsman-of-the-Year award.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 22, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- It may not be until late July that Jefferson County will know how much repairs at the 911/Emergency Management Center are going to cost.
- The 129th annual observance of Memorial Day will be held on Monday, May 26 at 11 a.m. at the Jefferson County War Memorial in Brookville.