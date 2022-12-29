Jeffersonian Democrat
December 28, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Balances struck early this week after the Christmas business tidal wave had subsided show that Brookville enjoyed the greatest business in its history from a commercial standpoint, not even excepting the hectic days of 1919 and 1920.
- With one of the strongest programs of instruction and entertainment ever booked in this county, the sixty-fourth annual teachers’ institute opened at Reynoldsville Monday morning with a splendid attendance.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 25, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- One thousand and sixty-one kiddies from Brookville and the surrounding area received candy treats from Santa Claus Friday afternoon in front of the court house.
- “The Life of Christ” and “Auld Lang Syne” comprise the two-part exhibit of Charles A. Bowdish which will open for the twenty-seventh consecutive year on Christmas Day at his home on 8 South White street.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 28, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The second grade at Northside Elementary School presented a Christmas program on Thursday which included reenactment of many scenes from the Christmas story.
- Cooperation between a Main Street businessman and Brookville Police is credited with thwarting an attempted robbery Saturday, just before noon.
- Cadets of the JROTC unit at the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational-Technical School celebrated their first Christmas as an organization in grand fashion.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 23, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- This time of year people are thinking it is time to toss out the old and bring in the new, but that is not the case in the Pittsburg and Shawmut Railroad yard in Brookville.
- A one car accident on Rte. 322, two miles of east of Brookville, closed a section of that highway briefly Tuesday night. Pine Creek fire fighters responding to the scene reported Port Barnet Hhill to be ice covered and closed the road.
Those entitled to a public defense of their court cases in Jefferson County may have to wait their turn.