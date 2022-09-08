Jeffersonian Democrat
September 7, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- With Fair next week, plans are maturing for the best fair ever held, the best little agricultural fair in Pennsylvania. The fair this year will be day and night and an extra day is added with sensational auto races on Saturday. One of the features of the week will be a tribe of forty Seneca Indians from the New York reservation. On Friday a team of Seneca All Stars will play the Allegheny Indians in a game of la crosse.
- In keeping with the general plan of holding a county country life day once a year for directors, teachers, parents and school boys and girls, Tuesday of the 1922 Brookville Fair has been set aside as the date for this year.
- The horseshoe pitching contest which is scheduled during the Jefferson County Fair is already creating great rivalry in various areas.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 18, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Mrs. Martha Lobaugh Bell, thirty-four, resident of Valier, is being held in the women’s jail at Clarion on a formal charge of murder in the death of her husband, John J. Bell, 39, who died in the Adrian Hospital, Punxsutawney, Saturday evening at eight o’clock, less than twenty-four hours after she is alleged to have stabbed him in the abdomen with a butcher knife during a quarrel.
- Goal of the financial campaign of the local Y.M.C.A. has been set at $10,000, an increase of twenty-five percent over last year.
- The annual reunion of the Old Time Football Players of Brookville high school of 1900-1906 will be held here Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the American Hotel.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 7, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The congregation of the Evangelical United Methodist Church located on South White Street of Brookville will observe their 100th anniversary in Brookville this Sunday.
- Seven street paving or improvement projects were proposed by Brookville Borough Council at its meeting Tuesday evening. Total bid price for all projects is $25,832.
- Parks has won the post-season playoffs of the Brookville Area Softball League.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 4, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Brookville Police Department is involving borough residents in its effort to fight crime.
- Summerville Mayor Bill Gatehouse shocked borough council members at its monthly meeting Tuesday evening with the announcement that an unauthorized person has accessed borough police records.
- The Clarion-Limestone School Board has agreed to contribute up to $25,000 toward its cafeteria fund this year.