Jeffersonian Democrat
March 30, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Colonel William Jennings Bryan’s visit to Brookville Wednesday of last week to lecture under the auspices of Post No. 102, American Legion, was a success in every way and Mr. Bryan (who did not recollect having been here before) is not likely to forget Brookville again. Just before his great lecture at the Presbyterian Church, he heard for the first time a voice over the wireless telephone.
- Work on paving the Sigel road for almost 20,000 feet beginning at Walnut and Oaks street in Brookville and running to Howe, will be started as soon as weather permits.
- Friends of the championship Brookville high school basketball team will hold a dinner at the Aermcian Hotel tomorrow night.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 10, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- The Brookville Glove Company will increase employment and production at the local plant twenty-five percent by July 1. Additional machinery, delivery of which is expected by July 1, will make possible the increase.
- With nearly all installation work completed, the Brookville Deep Freeze Service plant, in West Main Street, will be open for public inspection Friday evening and all day Saturday of this week.
- Brookville will have a winning ball team this summer.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 30, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Barbara Baughman and Becky Aikman have been named National Merit Scholarship finalists on the basis of their schools grades and their scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test.
- Art Smith, Ernie Coleman and Tim Pendleton will represent BAHS at the All-State Region I Chorus, to be held in Johnstown.
- Bishop Roy Calvin Nichols, resident bishop of the Pittsburgh area of the United Methodist Church, will be the speaker at the Cook Forest Easter Sunrise service.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 3, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Carnival entertainment will be returning to Brookville this year.
- The “jury” is out, but not for long. The Brookville Area School District should receive a decision in the arbitration case with Altman and Altman, Architects, in about two weeks.
- Dr. W. Mark McKinley is considering his options and after last week he has even more to consider.. Last week the Jefferson County Commissioners announced the Brookville physician had taken an option on three more parcels at the Jefferson County Service Center Industrial Park.