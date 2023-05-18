Jeffersonian Democrat

May 19, 1898

John McMurray, Editor

  • There was frost both Monday and Tuesday nights of this week.

Jeffersonian Democrat

May 17, 1923

Willis Geist Newbold, Editor

  • A committee of six men from the lodges in Summerville have formed a committee to contract stock subscriptions from which they hope to realize sufficient returns to make possible the incorporation of a stock company to build a hall, suitable for all the lodges.

Jeffersonian Democrat

May 20, 1948

H. E. McMurray, Editor

  • Burgess Edward H. McAninch today handed the “hot potato” traffic and parking ordinances for Mabon Street back to council when he vetoed the recently enacted ordinance to amend the ordinance enacted in May of last year.

Jeffersonian Democrat

May 24, 1973

James W. MacMurray, editor

  • Commencement of the senior class will be held tonight in the high school auditorium. Linda Benigni, valedictorian of the class of 1973, will speak on “Tis Not Too Late To Seek a Newer World.”

Jeffersonian Democrat

May 21, 1998

Randy Bartley, Editor

  • The increasing wave of violence in schools have raised concerns in the Brookville Area School District. After a threat had been received at Brockway Area High School, Brookville officials took preventative measures for the senior prom and increased security including metal detectors.

Tags