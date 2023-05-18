Jeffersonian Democrat
May 19, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- There was frost both Monday and Tuesday nights of this week.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 17, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- A committee of six men from the lodges in Summerville have formed a committee to contract stock subscriptions from which they hope to realize sufficient returns to make possible the incorporation of a stock company to build a hall, suitable for all the lodges.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 20, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Burgess Edward H. McAninch today handed the “hot potato” traffic and parking ordinances for Mabon Street back to council when he vetoed the recently enacted ordinance to amend the ordinance enacted in May of last year.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 24, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Commencement of the senior class will be held tonight in the high school auditorium. Linda Benigni, valedictorian of the class of 1973, will speak on “Tis Not Too Late To Seek a Newer World.”
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 21, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The increasing wave of violence in schools have raised concerns in the Brookville Area School District. After a threat had been received at Brockway Area High School, Brookville officials took preventative measures for the senior prom and increased security including metal detectors.