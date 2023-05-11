Jeffersonian Democrat
May 17, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Five of the Bullers boys last week sold to a traveling purchasing agent a dozen thorobred Guernsey cows and hefers from the pure bred herds which have been developed in the Bullers development the past few years.
- Paul Lyle Haines, of the eighth grade of the Brookville public schools, last week was judged winner of the 1923 Brookville Fair Book Cover contest.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 13, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Although warned by Burgess E. H. McAninch that he would veto the measure if adopted, borough council last Thursday evening passed without a dissenting vote, the amended traffic-parking ordinance that has been a thorn in the side of councilmen and citizens alike for more than a year.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 17, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Brookville will face 1974 with new faces on council and on the area school board.
- Graduating seniors, and a few juniors, were honored at the annual Senior High School Awards Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.
- History has been made at Brookville Area High School where for the first time a student has received a perfect score on the College Board examination. Robert Bower achieved a perfect score of 800 on the mathematics exam of the Scholastic Aptitude Test.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 14, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Recognized for the service to the community by the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce were the Brookville Area Youth Commission and the Brookville Food Pantry.
- The Brookville Area Education Association warned that unless the school board retreat from its stonewalling tactics, contract negotiations with its teaching staff could be in serious jeopardy.
- The rising flood waters of 1996 may cause rising water rates in 1998.