Jeffersonian Democrat
July 21, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- Work on the new school building is being pushed forward very rapidly.
- The dry weather of the past week was very hard on the late potato crop, but was just the thing for hay and grain harvest.
- A fine laboratory will be put in the public school building for the high school. This will be the only high school in the county that will have a laboratory. It will cost over $300.
- Huckleberries are ripe. We fear the dry weather of the past two weeks has nearly ruined the blackberry crop.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 19, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- The Brookville School Board last Thursday evening awarded the contract for a new school building to John H. Carr & Son at a contract price of $28,329.00. The new building will stand directly north of the Paul Darling annex of the North Side School. Ground was broken and work started Monday.
- Road enthusiasts from here, Reynoldsville, Punxsutawney, Coolspring and every township intervening, met at Coolspring Monday evening in a big booster meeting to promote plans for an improved road from this place to Punxsutawney.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 22, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Under the terms of a pay increase approved by the U. S. Congress, rates went up to 25 cents per hour for post office clerks and to $450 annual for the post masters.
- For the first time in several years, female swimmers at the borough water works dam on Sunday enjoyed the convenience of a place to don their bathing suits in privacy, with the completion last week of a new bath house.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 26, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Representatives of Brookville Borough, Brookville Industrial Foundation, Pine Creek Fire Company and interested citizens of Pinecreek Township met at the Pinecreek Fire Hall on Monday night to discuss problems relating to water and sewer lines running along Route 28 to Jefferson Manor.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 23, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The new principal at the Brookville Area High School is a familiar face. Monday night the board of directors named Junior High School Principal Norman Hatten to replace Herbert McConnell effective July 1, 1999. McConnell is retiring at the end of June 1999.
- Although its current contract is valid until the end of the year, the Brookville Volunteer Fire Department got an early start on reviewing the terms of its agreement to provide fire protection in Rose Township.
- “We would like to meet with all the municipalities that comprise the Brookville Area School District taxing base, to see if they would be interested in joining us in a private audit of the Central Tax Bureau,” was an invitation sent out by Pinecreek Township Supervisors.