Jeffersonian Democrat
February 1 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Mrs. A. F. Henderson yesterday closed her millinery and notion shop at 160 Main street, following fifty-five years of continuous business, the oldest business house in town.
- Wade M. Henderson on Monday was nominated to the Senate by President Harding to be postmaster of Brookville. Early confirmation is expected.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 5, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Approximately 125 business and professional leaders of the Brookville community last Thursday evening took steps toward forming an association that will, it is confidently expected, do much to add to the industrial, retail business and professional prosperity of the community.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 8, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- It’s now official – Brookville has the most costly TV cable system in the area and will have the same company providing it for the next fifteen years. Cost of the service is $5.25 per month.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 5, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Summerville Borough Council may be looking into establishing an ordinance prohibiting minors from carrying firearms in the borough.
- The first in a series of steps for a proposed development off Interstate 80 in Brookville may have been a step backwards.
- Bids were opened Thursday for construction of the wastewater treatment and collection facility in Corsica. The system will service about 375 homes.