Jeffersonian Democrat
April 21, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- The furniture factory is running nearly all the time, employing about 25 hands.
- The glass plant in Brockwayville has been shut down again.
- There will be an ice cream social in Mead Chapel, Knox township, on Tuesday evening. Proceeds for the fund to buy an organ for the church.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 19, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Main street is being decorated with several new awnings, all of white canvas, as spring approacheth. C. C. Helmheckle appears to be responsible for them.
- W. C. Quick and Company expect to begin paving operations on Valley street in full time next Monday.
- Richard (Dick) Mayes has opened a temporary gasoline filling station and service station at the intersection of Main street and the Emerickville road, having begun sales on Tuesday.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 22, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Members of the board of education of Rose township voted unanimously Saturday to discontinue the five township schools, thereby providing for students the advantages of the larger Brookville school system.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 26, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- A bevy of beauties from Brookville and surrounding communities will compete for the title of Laurel Queen at the annual pageant Saturday.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 23, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Taxpayers in the Brookville Area School District will be paying more in real estate taxes next year.
- It appears the only thing the Brookville Area Education Association and the school district can agree on in the current contract talks is how far apart they are.
- The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on May 12 may resemble a mystery dinner theater more than an annual meeting. James E. Winner, Jr., the new owner of the former Jefferson County Service Center, will reveal his plans for the 138-acre site in Pine Creek Township.