Jeffersonian Democrat
November 9, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Two hours next Sunday afternoon will be devoted by Brookville Chapter American Red Cross to an intensive canvass of the community in the interests of the Fourth Annual Roll Call.
- Hunters’ licenses issued by County Treasurer E. M. Holben are running up close to the 7,000 mark and are certain to pass for the year the record breaking number of 7200 issued last year.
- Last Friday was one of the big days in the history of Corsica and of Union township. The new Union Vocational School erected jointly by the township and borough was formally dedicated with fitting ceremonies and the western edge of Jefferson County thus provided with educational facilities of this type unsurpassed anywhere.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 13, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Providing nutritious hot lunches for school children, the completely new, modernly equipped cafeteria opened Monday in the basement of the new elementary school building, giving assurance to a great extent of healthful, balanced meals for youngsters.
- More than fifteen hundred people jammed the Methodist church Sunday evening for the Armistice Day Memorial program, presented by Blake E. Irvin Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
- Instructions were given to Borough Solicitor Lavelle A. Wilson to prepare an ordinance making White Street a one way street for north bound traffic only from Main Street to Jefferson Street at the regular meeting of Council on Thursday evening.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 9, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Voters of Jefferson County reflected the attitudes of those throughout the state in that they showed little regard for party loyalty once they entered the voting booths.
- Francis J. Ogorchock appeared at the Tuesday meeting of Council, and offered a list of suggestions for the improvement of the town.
- Members of the twelfth grade sociology economic class of Russell M. McGaughey held a mock election on Monday, November 6, following a study conducted three days prior to the election.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 6, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Veterans in the Brookville area will be honored in two special ceremonies this week.
- Republicans swept all four Jefferson County row offices in Tuesday’s election.
- Jim Slagle of Brookville has opened a flag fund to maintain the United States flags on Main Street. The World War II veteran straightens the flags each morning.
Brookville Borough residents aren’t the only people upset about trees in Jefferson County. Residents of Summerville attended the Borough Council meeting Monday night to complain about trees being cut without permission.