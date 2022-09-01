Jeffersonian Democrat
September 7, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Next week the State Department of Forestry will have a new and better exhibit at the Brookville Fair than it has ever had here. This year 10,000 trees will be available so that every person who desires a tree can have one.
- When Brookville schools opened Tuesday 982 pupils were enrolled in all classes, a new record of itself. It is expected that additional enrollments before the end of the next week will push the total up to 1,000.
- Stockholders of the Brookville Glass and Tile Company will meet this afternoon to plan decisive work regarding the future of the local plant. Ever since the company was forced to suspend business operations two years ago by adverse patent decisions, its officials have been making strenuous efforts to get the wheels turning again.
- Dr. Walter Dick last week was appointed by the United States Veterans Bureau as medical examiner for Brookville and vicinity.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 11, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Unofficial returns from Tuesday’s primary show that Hugh J. Haggerty, of Reynoldsville, is practically certain of election as the minority county commissioner in the November general election. having polled almost as many votes in the primaries as his two opponents combined.
- The Old Timers football reunion will be held here on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of next week.
- A step in the solution of Brookville’s parking problems will be taken with the construction of a parking lot within the near future at the site opposite the Fulton Chevrolet Company in East Main street.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 31, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Plans for three days of festivities at the Knox Dale Homecoming have been completed by the Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department.
- The Brookville Area Board of School Directors welcomed a new member, Edwin Willis, as the first order of business at the recessed meeting held on Tuesday evening.
- Just over 2700 students went off to school Tuesday morning in the Brookville Area Schools, many of them for the first time and most of them to face new teachers.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 28, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- It may be anything but a happy landing for the Clearfield-Jefferson County Airport Authority’s solicitor. Tuesday Jefferson County Commissioner David Black stopped just short of officially calling for the resignation of the airport authority’s solicitor.
- The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority is urging townships to get tougher with people who engage in illegal dumping.
- The Brookville Area School District is taking a pro-active stance on recognizing cultural diversity in the classroom this year.