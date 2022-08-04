Jeffersonian Democrat
August 10, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
• Taking no chances of any sort, the Brookville Title and Trust Company on Tuesday surprised the community by turning up in its new quarters ready for business at 8:00 a.m. Removal began at five o’clock in the morning and within two hours everything which was essential to the day’s business had been transferred from the old room at 217 Main street to the handsome new bank building at 252-258 Main, the remodeled Commercial Hotel property.
• The Great Jefferson County Fair to be held here September 12-15 promises to surpass all local fairs. Already plans are being made to carry out the many features and attractions to be held during Fair Week.
• Great enthusiasm marked the first meeting of the Brookville Kiwanis Club Friday eveing lof last week at the American Hotel.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 14, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
• Residents of Brookville borough are threatened with drastic curtailment of their use of water as a result of the constantly dwindling supply, according to an announcement Monday of this week by Fred D. Sayer, secretary of the Brookville borough water department.
• An eight-game football schedule opening Friday, September 5, was announced this week for the Red Raiders of Brookville high school.
• Discussed from many angles, the water supply of Brookville received first attention of the members of town council when they met Thursday evening. All new water service connections will be placed on meter rates and old service connections eventually will be similarly charged as soon as materials area available and financial conditions allow.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 3, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
• The ban on sewer taps in the Borough of Brookville, and in Pinecreek Township has been lifted, it was announced by Council President John W. DeMotte at the Tuesday evening meeting of council.
• In line with the national policy of wider representation by age on Selective Service Local Boards, Jefferson County’s Board 77 now has the youngest member in its history. Daniel S. McLaughlin, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. Joseph McLaughlin of Brookville, was sworn in as a member of the board on Monday.
• John M. Ridilla, builder of the new Holiday Inn at Interchange 13 of t he Keystone Shortway, has done everything humanly possible to assure opening of the new motel this weekend.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 31, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
• The Brookville Municipal Authority is suggesting borough residents voluntarily curtail water use until the current dry spell has ended.
• Jefferson County has joined in the efforts to keep a landfill developer grounded.
• Jefferson County will not be tipping the scales on several weighty issues. Tuesday the board of commissioners denied a request by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to expand the county’s weights and measures duties.