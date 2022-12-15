Jeffersonian Democrat
December 14, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Mrs. F. W. Edmondson will sing five numbers, the complete vocal program, tonight at KDKA, Westinghouse’s Pittsburgh broadcasting station.
- Misses Celina and Louise Monnoyer have purchased the millinery store of the late Mrs. U. S. Shofstahl, at 188 Main street, and are remodeling the rooms.
- Six evening attractions make up one of the features of the sixth-fourth annual Jefferson County Teachers’ Institute which will be held in the Methodist Church at Reynoldsville next week.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 25, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- “The Life of Christ” and “Auld Lang Syne” comprise the two-part exhibit of Charles A. Bowdish which will open for the twenty-seventh consecutive year on Christmas Day at his home on 8 South White street.
- For the purpose of providing a retirement annuity for members of the Brookville borough police force, Brookville town council in regular session on Thursday evening authorized borough secretary to make application to the Fidelity Life Insurance Company.
- Employees of the American Hotel were entertained last Wednesday at their annual Christmas party in the Victory Room of the hotel.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 14, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Golfer Arnold Palmer and John M. Ridilla, of Latrobe, took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremonies marking the formal opening of the Holiday Inn on Wednesday just before noon.
- The Board of Directors of the Brookville Area School District elected officers as its first order of business on Monday night. Bruce MacBeth was re-elected president and John L. Feldman was named vice-pesident.
- Joe Barkley and Dan Bowley were among many players honored at the Annual “Little 12” Football Conference banquet, which this year was held at Brockway.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 11, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- There will be no Grinch in Jefferson County this year. Tuesday the Jefferson County Commissioners unanimously approved a 1998 budget that will hold the line on real estate taxes at 20 mills.
- For the first time in several years, Rose Township residents will see an increase in their real estate taxes.
- There is still a traffic jam at the Jefferson County 911 building. The jam is not expected to delay the sale of the old service center however.