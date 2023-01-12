Jeffersonian Democrat
January 11, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Brookville Aerie, Fraternal Order of Eagles, last Friday evening had the honor of entertaining Judge James O’Donnell, of Kansas City, who has been visiting all Eagle lodges the country over, in behalf of the old age pension proposition.
- Marjorie Daw in “Fifty Candles” will agitate the screen at the Columbia Theater tonight.
- Summerville citizens held a dinner and general celebration last evening in honor of the opening of the new bridge across Redbank Creek.
Jeffersonian Democrat
January 15, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Contracts for the installation of traffic control lights at the three-way intersection of Main, White and Valley streets, and at Pickering and Main streets will be awarded tonight.
- Announcement has been made of the the marriage of Miss Phyllis Shick to Richard Slagle and Miss Mary Louise McAninch to Clifford D. Shilling on Saturday, January 10.
Jeffersonian Democrat
January 18, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Borough Council at its Tuesday evening meeting reluctantly set the wheels in motion to provide the community with an improved sewage treatment plant.
- Joe Milligan, 138-pound representative of Brookville Area High School wrestling team, has been nominated as a High School All-American.
Jeffersonian Democrat
January 15, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Estimated costs for the Northfork Dam Rehabilitation Project, proposed by the Brookville Municipal Authority, have dropped from $1.8 million to $606,553, but that doesn’t appear to have made funding any easier to come by.
- There appears to be a disagreement over the amount of money the federal government still owes Jefferson County for costs incurred from the July 1996 flood.
- Since it was formed six months ago, the Brookville Youth Commission has exceeded peoples’ expectations.
- A guest in a local motel room must have liked his accommodations so well he decided to take a piece or two of the room home with him. Someone rented a room under a fictitious name and then removed a television, blanket, pillow, three fire extinguishers and carpeting from the room and hallways. Value of the items taken is $430.