Jeffersonian Democrat
July 6, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Work is progressing rapidly in the building of the Lakes-to-Sea highway, a term which originally applied to a plan for a road connecting the Great Lakes at Erie with tide water at Philadelphia or Baltimore.
- Fire at three o-clock Sunday morning destroyed the blacksmith shop of the Union Specialties company near Belgiumtown, doing several hundred dollars worth of damage.
- Since the opening numbers last Friday, Brookville has been enjoying a Colt-Alber Chautauqua which never has been surpassed here.
- Twenty-five hundred men from Bible classes in Brookville and other points in Jefferson county gathered in the Brookville Chautauqua tent on Sunday for the scheduled rally of Bible classes.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 17, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Work of excavation and construction of the foundation of the proposed addition to the Brookville Hospital is expected to begin within the next few weeks.
- A contract for building a plate girder bridge over Mahoning creek and .22 mile of concrete approaches in Punxsutawney borough on U. S. route 119 was awarded last Friday by the Department of Highways in Harrisburg.
- Dave Lindermuth’s Brookville Grays sewed up the first half championship in the mount league last Thursday evening when they squeezed out a 5 to 4 win over Falls Creek.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 6, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The Rev. Joseph A. Ciaiola, pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish of Brookville, will celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of his ordination to Holy Priesthood at festivities on Sunday.
- A large crowd turned out Tuesday morning for the annual Fourth of July parade in Corsica. For a change the weather was sunny but cool, making it an ideal day for marching.
- The Brookville American Legion Baseball Team advanced its record to 7-2 and took a firmer hold on first place in the Jefferson County American Legion League as it swept a double-header against DuBois.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 10, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- More than a dozen young ladies will take center stage this Sunday to compete for the titles of princess, junior queen and queen of the 1997 Jefferson County Fair.
- The Summerville Borough Council voted to withdraw its comments and objections to the proposed agreement between the Hanley Company and the Department of Environmental Protection.
- The Jefferson County Salary Board had every intention of trying to resolve a compensation dispute involving a court employee Monday.